Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 134.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.88.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

