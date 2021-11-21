Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,887,068 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $35.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

