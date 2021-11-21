Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 24,836 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $43,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,038,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 486,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after acquiring an additional 169,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 596,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 103,283 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:REET opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

