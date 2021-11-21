Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 33,880 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,880 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.53% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $40,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KWEB opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.94. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.