Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 90,488 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,488 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

PHR opened at $67.88 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,557 shares of company stock worth $11,670,339 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

