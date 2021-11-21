Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $45.26 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,917 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $45,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,971,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 394,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $24.69 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.44 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

