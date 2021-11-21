17,838 Shares in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $18,649,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $986,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $21,462,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $2,816,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CANO stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 54,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,710.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,292,811 shares of company stock valued at $14,043,153 over the last quarter.

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

