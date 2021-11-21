Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Holdings Trimmed by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after purchasing an additional 173,302 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.15. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

