OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.99% of OceanFirst Financial worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 85,161.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OCFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

