Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 108,672.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $4,101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 552,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,629 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.03. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

