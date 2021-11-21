Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $564,000 Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 106,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kadant were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAI opened at $234.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.29 and a fifty-two week high of $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total transaction of $976,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

