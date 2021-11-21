Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Decreases By 29.6%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the October 14th total of 774,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,724.0 days.

Shares of Temenos stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. Temenos has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $162.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.95.

Get Temenos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Temenos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.