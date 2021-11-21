QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. QuinStreet reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.99 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $127,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,164 shares of company stock worth $2,395,997. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 155.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 414,270 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 738.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 320,998 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 104.8% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

