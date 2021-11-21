Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Trading Up 5.3%

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)’s stock price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 90,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,264,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Just Energy Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JENGQ)

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

