Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in October

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

UETMF opened at $22.11 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Get Universal Entertainment alerts:

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.