Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.39. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $889,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Democracy International Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

