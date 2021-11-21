Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 148,100 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 14th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.1 days.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRRSF. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$43.75 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

