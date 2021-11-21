Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $106.78 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.21 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,791 shares of company stock worth $2,442,615 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.