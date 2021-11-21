Brokerages Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.66. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.60 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 34.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $864.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Univest Financial has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

