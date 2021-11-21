Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSANY. CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Shares of NSANY stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.