Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Buys $13,000.00 in Stock

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) EVP Scott Schatz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSQ opened at $13.41 on Friday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.