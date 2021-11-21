Anthony (Tony) Kiernan Acquires 404,992 Shares of Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) Stock

Redbank Copper Limited (ASX:RCP) insider Anthony (Tony) Kiernan acquired 404,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,439.62 ($13,885.44).

Anthony (Tony) Kiernan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Anthony (Tony) Kiernan bought 500,000 shares of Redbank Copper stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,500.00 ($17,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46.

Redbank Copper Limited engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of copper resources in Australia. It focuses on the development of the Redbank copper project located in the northeast of the Northern Territory in Australia; and the Millers Creek Project situated in the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

