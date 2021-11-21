Oliver Schacht Buys 10,000 Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) CEO Oliver Schacht bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ OPGN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. OpGen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 829.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OpGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in OpGen by 74.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 64,747 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OPGN shares. UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

