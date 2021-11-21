Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,026,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 790,563 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 811,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 588,483 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,560,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,588,000 after buying an additional 548,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,403,000 after buying an additional 541,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,895 shares of company stock worth $249,481. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

CDMO stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 421.30 and a beta of 2.29.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

