Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,999 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.16% of Overstock.com worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OSTK. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $112.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.04.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,929,797 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

