Millennium Management LLC Sells 273,770 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,770 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 42.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

JCICU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

