Millennium Management LLC Has $6.58 Million Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,843 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 864,656 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

