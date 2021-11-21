State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 28,924 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Truist decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $32.14 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -107.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

