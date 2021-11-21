Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 108,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 245.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 282.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.