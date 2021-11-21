State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Edison International by 1,097.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Edison International by 14.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,039,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 375,474 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,088,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,167 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Edison International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Edison International by 0.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 41,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EIX opened at $64.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.15. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.65.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

