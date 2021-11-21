State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.49 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 47.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 73.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $318.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $318.19 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

