PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $20,911,000.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,959 shares of company stock worth $1,751,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $51.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.37 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

