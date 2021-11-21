State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.31 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 569,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $227.67 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

