Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 59.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Roblox by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,766,000 after acquiring an additional 270,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 29.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,597 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $580,805,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573 in the last three months.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

