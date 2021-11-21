MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Stock Position Reduced by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 108,094 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.55.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 25.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 154.08%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

