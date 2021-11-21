Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 622 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.35 and a 1-year high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

