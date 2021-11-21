Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 66.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 46.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 47,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 163,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,921,000 after purchasing an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.38.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $349.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.93 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $362.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

