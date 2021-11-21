IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $50.98 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

