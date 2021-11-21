IFP Advisors Inc Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 311.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WEC opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Lane acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

