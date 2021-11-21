IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,262 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 61,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 551,045 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

VRIG opened at $25.08 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.