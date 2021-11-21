IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 421,863.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 903,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 902,788 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 109,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 29,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 124.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,360,000.

Shares of UCON opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

