Man Group plc Purchases 1,771 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Man Group plc lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $85.13.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

