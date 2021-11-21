Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Yamana Gold by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,380,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,983,000 after purchasing an additional 274,932 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 132,042 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

AUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.