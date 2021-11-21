Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,188 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $895.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.41. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.