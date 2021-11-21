Man Group plc Takes Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CW stock opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $136.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.04.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.