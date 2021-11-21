Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Sells 275 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $29,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $106.23 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $95.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,761,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,151,000 after acquiring an additional 76,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 124.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

