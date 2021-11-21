Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Kaman reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kaman stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.40 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 53,531.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 898,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 896,654 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 10.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,251,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,320,000 after purchasing an additional 213,780 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 2,879.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 363.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

