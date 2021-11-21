Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.74). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMGA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

