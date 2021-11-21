Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $23,100.00 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $23,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $22.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 410.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

