Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.71. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE NEP opened at $87.47 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,545,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

